|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|7.64
|76.4
|Final
|Board has approved the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per equity share. Intimation of AGM and Record date Record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Thursday, 19th September 2024 and payment will be made on/before Thursday, 24th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
