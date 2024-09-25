iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Dividend

6,102.95
(2.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Multi Comm. Exc. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Apr 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 20247.6476.4Final
Board has approved the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per equity share. Intimation of AGM and Record date Record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholders approval, will be Thursday, 19th September 2024 and payment will be made on/before Thursday, 24th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Multi Comm. Exc.: Related News

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More
