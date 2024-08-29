iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Option Chain

5,635.85
(-3.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--3,150₹27.87.54%00%
8000%₹1,7100%3,200₹0.10%5,0000%
2000%₹1,74013.72%3,250--
2000%₹1,612.050%3,300₹0.05-85.71%15,400-10.46%
6000%₹1,573102.75%3,400₹0.05-50%9,0004.65%
--3,450₹0.950%00%
2000%₹701.80%3,500₹0.05-50%69,400-3.34%
--3,550₹0.05-96.66%1,200-14.28%
4,000-53.48%₹1,330.651.57%3,600₹0.30%17,20021.12%
00%₹537.950%3,650₹0.05-90%600-66.66%
11,400-8.06%₹1,2603.84%3,700₹0.05-75%21,600-16.27%
1,4000%₹498.850%3,750₹0.05-50%2,400-14.28%
6,200-6.06%₹1,1403.28%3,800₹0.05-50%33,400-22.68%
3,2000%₹1,106.1513.09%3,850₹0.65-7.14%5,400-10%
8,400-10.63%₹1,0353.5%3,900₹0.05-75%28,000-17.64%
2,2000%₹1,020.1513.98%3,950₹0.05-66.66%8,600-4.44%
32,400-7.42%₹1,0255.12%4,000₹0.05-75%1,00,600-35.75%
2,2000%₹887.95.21%4,050₹0.05-75%5,200-25.71%
6,600-10.81%₹92016.45%4,100₹0.05-83.33%35,000-10.25%
19,4000%₹638.950%4,150₹0.1-60%14,200-2.73%
13,600-17.07%₹799.652.65%4,200₹0.05-80%42,200-15.93%
21,0000%₹687.8-4.47%4,250₹0.05-75%27,400-0.72%
37,200-11.84%₹6853.98%4,300₹0.05-80%78,600-8.39%
12,4000%₹571.80%4,350₹0.1-71.42%24,200-7.63%
79,600-10.36%₹615.211.26%4,400₹0.05-90%61,600-20.61%
10,400-1.88%₹52018.07%4,450₹0.05-95%18,200-19.46%
28,400-14.97%₹52015.29%4,500₹0.05-94.73%49,800-30.05%
13,000-8.45%₹417.453.48%4,550₹0.05-96.66%34,200-39.36%
39,400-13.21%₹429.6517.4%4,600₹0.05-96.29%89,000-7.86%
9,000-15.09%₹280.05-13.02%4,650₹0.1-93.33%35,600-13.17%
81,200-3.33%₹31919.67%4,700₹0.05-97.72%80,800-14.22%
20,000-2.91%₹291.634.75%4,750₹0.05-98.03%13,400-48.06%
42,200-46.58%₹22036.56%4,800₹0.15-96.42%46,200-49.34%
9,800-22.22%₹105.1-13.64%4,850₹0.05-99.33%16,400-38.34%
38,200-29.52%₹11553.02%4,900₹0.05-99.61%35,600-40.46%
17,8008.53%₹8091.84%4,950₹0.05-99.81%18,000-23.07%
22,200-81.77%₹37109.03%5,000₹0.05-99.9%8,400-38.23%
38,000-24.30%₹0.15-97.95%5,050₹84-12.4%2,000-80%
48,000-43.52%₹0.1-97.77%5,100₹103.9-29.39%3,000200%
7,800-60.60%₹0.05-98.14%5,150--
38,000-42.42%₹0.55-71.79%5,200₹252.9-13.39%7,00012.90%
6,400-61.90%₹0.25-81.48%5,250--
27,400-20.34%₹0.1-88.23%5,300--
8,600-48.80%₹0.15-72.72%5,400--

Multi Comm. Exc.: Related NEWS

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.