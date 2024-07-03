Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
519.95
372.67
310.88
277.33
236.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
519.95
372.67
310.88
277.33
236.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.85
36.04
39.35
40.16
27.5
Total Income
564.8
408.71
350.23
317.49
263.68
Total Expenditure
207.95
289.59
331.17
245.49
123.31
PBIDT
356.85
119.12
19.06
72
140.37
Interest
0.15
0.11
0.16
0.16
0.05
PBDT
356.7
119.01
18.9
71.84
140.32
Depreciation
27.46
25.03
10.9
10.05
11.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
54.98
4.56
4
22.1
29.63
Deferred Tax
9.72
6.9
3.41
-4.55
-5.58
Reported Profit After Tax
264.54
82.52
0.59
44.24
104.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
264.54
82.52
0.59
44.24
104.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
264.54
82.52
0.59
44.24
104.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
51.87
16.18
0.12
8.67
20.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51
51
51
51
51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.63
31.96
6.13
25.96
59.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
50.87
22.14
0.18
15.95
44.34
