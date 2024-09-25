iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,010
(3.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

344.85

370.44

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-6.9

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-62.43

-65.88

0

0

As % of sales

18.1

17.78

0

0

Other costs

-141.75

-159.26

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.1

42.99

0

0

Operating profit

140.67

145.3

0

0

OPM

40.79

39.22

0

0

Depreciation

-21.64

-17.84

0

0

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.2

0

0

Other income

110.57

111.33

0

0

Profit before tax

229.38

238.59

0

0

Taxes

-41.56

-30.07

0

0

Tax rate

-18.11

-12.6

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

187.82

208.52

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

187.82

208.52

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-9.92

0

0

-100

NPM

54.46

56.28

0

0

