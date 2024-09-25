Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
344.85
370.44
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-6.9
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-62.43
-65.88
0
0
As % of sales
18.1
17.78
0
0
Other costs
-141.75
-159.26
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.1
42.99
0
0
Operating profit
140.67
145.3
0
0
OPM
40.79
39.22
0
0
Depreciation
-21.64
-17.84
0
0
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.2
0
0
Other income
110.57
111.33
0
0
Profit before tax
229.38
238.59
0
0
Taxes
-41.56
-30.07
0
0
Tax rate
-18.11
-12.6
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
187.82
208.52
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
187.82
208.52
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-9.92
0
0
-100
NPM
54.46
56.28
0
0
