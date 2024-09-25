iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Key Ratios

5,948.9
(-1.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:09:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.38

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

19.69

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

0.51

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

-4.76

0

0

-100

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

47.4

41.33

0

0

EBIT margin

68.32

70.95

0

0

Net profit margin

57.66

63.2

0

0

RoCE

18.95

19.15

0

0

RoNW

4.05

4.31

0

0

RoA

3.99

4.26

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.16

46.37

21.25

24.82

Dividend per share

27.6

30

17

15

Cash EPS

39.83

42.81

0

0

Book value per share

278.09

266.55

270.69

267.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

34.25

24.37

31.48

48.49

P/CEPS

37.97

26.4

0

0

P/B

5.43

4.24

2.47

4.5

EV/EBIDTA

25.23

17.65

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.57

-10.88

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.2

6.22

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-50.52

-63.97

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,404.47

-1,659.31

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.29

-0.55

-0.04

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-2.29

-4.9

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-19.24

-20.66

0

0

Other costs

-33.35

-37.99

0

0

