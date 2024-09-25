Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.38
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
19.69
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
0.51
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
-4.76
0
0
-100
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
47.4
41.33
0
0
EBIT margin
68.32
70.95
0
0
Net profit margin
57.66
63.2
0
0
RoCE
18.95
19.15
0
0
RoNW
4.05
4.31
0
0
RoA
3.99
4.26
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.16
46.37
21.25
24.82
Dividend per share
27.6
30
17
15
Cash EPS
39.83
42.81
0
0
Book value per share
278.09
266.55
270.69
267.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
34.25
24.37
31.48
48.49
P/CEPS
37.97
26.4
0
0
P/B
5.43
4.24
2.47
4.5
EV/EBIDTA
25.23
17.65
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.57
-10.88
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.2
6.22
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-50.52
-63.97
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,404.47
-1,659.31
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.29
-0.55
-0.04
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-2.29
-4.9
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-19.24
-20.66
0
0
Other costs
-33.35
-37.99
0
0
