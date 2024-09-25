Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
229.38
238.59
0
0
Depreciation
-21.64
-17.84
0
0
Tax paid
-41.56
-30.07
0
0
Working capital
16.62
174.62
-67.64
-397.62
Other operating items
Operating
182.8
365.3
-67.64
-397.62
Capital expenditure
22.3
33.19
20.74
33.28
Free cash flow
205.1
398.49
-46.9
-364.34
Equity raised
2,837.06
2,612.27
2,719.74
2,623.03
Investing
23.93
4.57
221.33
83.84
Financing
1.53
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
86.7
76.5
Net in cash
3,067.62
3,015.34
2,980.87
2,419.04
