Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,813.35
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Multi Comm. Exc. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

229.38

238.59

0

0

Depreciation

-21.64

-17.84

0

0

Tax paid

-41.56

-30.07

0

0

Working capital

16.62

174.62

-67.64

-397.62

Other operating items

Operating

182.8

365.3

-67.64

-397.62

Capital expenditure

22.3

33.19

20.74

33.28

Free cash flow

205.1

398.49

-46.9

-364.34

Equity raised

2,837.06

2,612.27

2,719.74

2,623.03

Investing

23.93

4.57

221.33

83.84

Financing

1.53

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

86.7

76.5

Net in cash

3,067.62

3,015.34

2,980.87

2,419.04

Multi Comm. Exc. : related Articles

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

