Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Annually Results

5,856.5
(-1.38%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

683.55

513.51

366.81

390.56

397.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

683.55

513.51

366.81

390.56

397.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.39

67.66

66.5

103.87

105.31

Total Income

758.94

581.17

433.31

494.43

503.15

Total Expenditure

620.76

368.8

226.32

205.43

219.48

PBIDT

138.18

212.37

206.99

289

283.67

Interest

0.27

0.21

0.24

0.19

0.16

PBDT

137.91

212.16

206.75

288.81

283.51

Depreciation

35.93

21.59

22.7

22.06

18.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.56

51.73

39.94

45.23

31.66

Deferred Tax

10.31

-10.13

0.66

-3.7

-2.79

Reported Profit After Tax

83.11

148.97

143.45

225.22

236.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

83.11

148.97

143.45

225.22

236.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-15.92

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

83.11

148.97

159.37

225.22

236.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.3

29.27

28.18

44.25

46.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

76.4

190.9

174

276

300

Equity

51

51

51

51

51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.21

41.35

56.42

73.99

71.3

PBDTM(%)

20.17

41.31

56.36

73.94

71.26

PATM(%)

12.15

29.01

39.1

57.66

59.44

Multi Comm. Exc.: Related NEWS

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

