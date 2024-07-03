Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
683.55
513.51
366.81
390.56
397.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.55
513.51
366.81
390.56
397.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.39
67.66
66.5
103.87
105.31
Total Income
758.94
581.17
433.31
494.43
503.15
Total Expenditure
620.76
368.8
226.32
205.43
219.48
PBIDT
138.18
212.37
206.99
289
283.67
Interest
0.27
0.21
0.24
0.19
0.16
PBDT
137.91
212.16
206.75
288.81
283.51
Depreciation
35.93
21.59
22.7
22.06
18.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.56
51.73
39.94
45.23
31.66
Deferred Tax
10.31
-10.13
0.66
-3.7
-2.79
Reported Profit After Tax
83.11
148.97
143.45
225.22
236.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
83.11
148.97
143.45
225.22
236.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-15.92
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
83.11
148.97
159.37
225.22
236.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.3
29.27
28.18
44.25
46.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
76.4
190.9
174
276
300
Equity
51
51
51
51
51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.21
41.35
56.42
73.99
71.3
PBDTM(%)
20.17
41.31
56.36
73.94
71.26
PATM(%)
12.15
29.01
39.1
57.66
59.44
