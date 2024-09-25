iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,635.85
(-3.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

79.53%

77.94%

80.09%

79.63%

81.74%

Non-Institutions

20.28%

21.86%

19.71%

20.18%

18.06%

Total Non-Promoter

99.81%

99.81%

99.81%

99.81%

99.81%

Custodian

0.18%

0.18%

0.18%

0.18%

0.18%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 79.53%

Institutions: 79.53%

Non-Institutions: 20.28%

Custodian: 0.18%

Multi Comm. Exc.: Related NEWS

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

