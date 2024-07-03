Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
285.58
234.37
181.14
191.53
165.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
285.58
234.37
181.14
191.53
165.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.68
19.17
20.21
17.73
18.91
Total Income
311.26
253.54
201.35
209.26
184.02
Total Expenditure
106.14
101.81
79.12
212.37
194.83
PBIDT
205.12
151.73
122.23
-3.11
-10.81
Interest
0.1
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.06
PBDT
205.02
151.68
122.17
-3.16
-10.87
Depreciation
14.03
13.43
13.78
11.25
6.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.51
21.47
7.34
-2.78
0.42
Deferred Tax
3.86
5.86
13.18
-6.28
1.21
Reported Profit After Tax
153.62
110.92
87.87
-5.35
-19.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
153.62
110.92
87.87
-5.35
-19.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
153.62
110.92
87.87
-5.35
-19.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.12
21.75
17.23
-1.05
-3.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51
51
51
51
51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.82
64.73
67.47
-1.62
-6.54
PBDTM(%)
71.79
64.71
67.44
-1.64
-6.58
PATM(%)
53.79
47.32
48.5
-2.79
-11.54
