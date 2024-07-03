iifl-logo-icon 1
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Quarterly Results

6,025.15
(3.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

285.58

234.37

181.14

191.53

165.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

285.58

234.37

181.14

191.53

165.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.68

19.17

20.21

17.73

18.91

Total Income

311.26

253.54

201.35

209.26

184.02

Total Expenditure

106.14

101.81

79.12

212.37

194.83

PBIDT

205.12

151.73

122.23

-3.11

-10.81

Interest

0.1

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.06

PBDT

205.02

151.68

122.17

-3.16

-10.87

Depreciation

14.03

13.43

13.78

11.25

6.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

33.51

21.47

7.34

-2.78

0.42

Deferred Tax

3.86

5.86

13.18

-6.28

1.21

Reported Profit After Tax

153.62

110.92

87.87

-5.35

-19.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

153.62

110.92

87.87

-5.35

-19.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

153.62

110.92

87.87

-5.35

-19.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.12

21.75

17.23

-1.05

-3.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51

51

51

51

51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

71.82

64.73

67.47

-1.62

-6.54

PBDTM(%)

71.79

64.71

67.44

-1.64

-6.58

PATM(%)

53.79

47.32

48.5

-2.79

-11.54

Multi Comm. Exc.: Related NEWS

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%
29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

