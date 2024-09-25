iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Balance Sheet

5,523.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51

51

51

51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,499.19

1,544.7

1,504.3

1,529.36

Net Worth

1,550.19

1,595.7

1,555.3

1,580.36

Minority Interest

Debt

1.66

1.55

0.86

1.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

18.12

10.47

27.01

20.95

Total Liabilities

1,569.97

1,607.72

1,583.17

1,602.84

Fixed Assets

388.83

313.11

246.87

184.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,136.91

1,216.15

1,397.88

1,444.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.32

10.9

17.17

25.7

Networking Capital

18.95

53.91

-93.02

-55.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

58.47

11.61

13.13

10.97

Debtor Days

11.61

Other Current Assets

210.12

302.31

139.28

138.36

Sundry Creditors

-73.4

-70.77

-62.65

-31.25

Creditor Days

33.07

Other Current Liabilities

-176.24

-189.24

-182.78

-173.92

Cash

16.96

13.65

14.27

4.32

Total Assets

1,569.97

1,607.72

1,583.17

1,602.84

Multi Comm. Exc. : related Articles

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|03:16 PM

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.