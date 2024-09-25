Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51
51
51
51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,499.19
1,544.7
1,504.3
1,529.36
Net Worth
1,550.19
1,595.7
1,555.3
1,580.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1.66
1.55
0.86
1.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.12
10.47
27.01
20.95
Total Liabilities
1,569.97
1,607.72
1,583.17
1,602.84
Fixed Assets
388.83
313.11
246.87
184.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,136.91
1,216.15
1,397.88
1,444.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.32
10.9
17.17
25.7
Networking Capital
18.95
53.91
-93.02
-55.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
58.47
11.61
13.13
10.97
Debtor Days
11.61
Other Current Assets
210.12
302.31
139.28
138.36
Sundry Creditors
-73.4
-70.77
-62.65
-31.25
Creditor Days
33.07
Other Current Liabilities
-176.24
-189.24
-182.78
-173.92
Cash
16.96
13.65
14.27
4.32
Total Assets
1,569.97
1,607.72
1,583.17
1,602.84
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.