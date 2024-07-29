iifl-logo

MCX logs 25% Q-o-Q growth in Q1; revenue up by 30%

29 Jul 2024 , 03:16 PM

On July 27, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a 26.2% sequential increase in net profit of ₹110.9 Crore for the April-June 2024 quarter. In the previous quarter, the firm’s net profit was ₹87.9 Crore.

The firm’s revenue increased by 29.4% to ₹234.4 Crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year, up from ₹181.1 Crore in the March 2024 quarter.

MCX’s EBITDA, or profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, increased by 30% from the previous quarter. The revenue was ₹132.6 Crore, up from ₹102 Crore in the previous quarter.

The firm’s margin, however, increased just slightly to 56.6% from 56.3% in the previous quarter.

In Q1 FY25, the average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 48% to ₹ 25,985 Crore, up from ₹17,558 Crore in Q4 FY24.

In the first quarter of FY25, the average daily turnover of futures and options increased by 31.64% to ₹1,72,757 Crore from the previous quarter (Q4 FY24).

It also stated that the overall number of traded clients in futures and options on the exchange increased by 6.4%, reaching around 5.67 lakh in Q1 FY5 compared to the same quarter previous year. This compares to 5.33 lakh clients in the previous quarter and 3.9 lakh in the first quarter of fiscal year 24.

During the said quarter of FY25, a total of 13,224 MT of base metals were delivered via the Exchange mechanism.

According to the announcement, MCX’s market share in commodities futures was 97.84% in the first quarter of FY25.

At around 2.47 PM, MCX was trading 2.09% higher at ₹4,226.45 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,140 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,288.90, and ₹4,155.40, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

