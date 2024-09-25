|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Intimation of AGM and Record date Proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Voting Results of the business transacted at the 22nd AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
