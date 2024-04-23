To the Members of MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRs.s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the AuditorRs.s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

., Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Legal and Taxation Matters: Principal Audit Procedures: 1)Refer note 1.3, note 1.2.P, and note 31 of standalone financial statements. There are legal and tax cases against the Company and demand is raised against the Company. The Company has disputed such demands by litigating at relevant statutory forum. 1)For legal and tax matters our procedures included the following: For pending litigations against the Company, high level of management judgement is required to determine whether an obligation exists and a provision is required or disclosures, if any. The measurement of the provision is based on the best obligation. considered as a key audit matter. • Obtain list of legal and tax cases against the Company and gained understanding thereof. • Testing key controls surrounding litigation and tax procedures; • Performing substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; • Considering external legal/tax consultants opinions obtained by the management on possible outcome of litigation; • Meeting with the management and reading subsequent Companies correspondence; • Discussing open matters with the Companies litigation and tax teams; • Assessing the Managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and • For the significant provisions made, understood and assessed the provisioning methodology. Tested the underlying data and assumptions used in the determination of the provisions recorded. • For cases where a provision was not recognized, evaluated the adequacy of disclosure made in the Ind AS financial statements. 2. Valuation of Investments and its impairment: Principal Audit Procedures: 2)Quoted investments and unquoted investments represent the most significant amount on the balance sheet. 2)• We assessed the design and implementation of controls over valuation and existence of investments. The total of these investments aggregating to T 1,13,691 Lakh represented 62.77% of total assets of the Company as at March 31,2024. There is inherent uncertainty relating to the assumptions supporting such estimates and risk that the fair value of investments is not determined appropriately and hence valuation of investments and its impairment is considered as a key audit matter. • For the fair valuation models, we understood and assessed the methodology used. We tested the underlying data and assumptions used in the determination of the fair value. • We traced the quantity held from the independent confirmation provided by the Custodian and Fund houses. • We tested the valuation of the quoted and unquoted investments to independent pricing sources. • Assessed appropriateness and arithmetical accuracy of fair value disclosures pertaining to investments. 3. Extension of Software Support Service: Principal Audit Procedures: 3)The Company had entered into an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), according to which the new Commodity Derivative Platform (CDP) was to be developed, tested and delivered by TCS by September 30, 2022. 3)• We obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to procurement to pay cycle of this expenditure. Since the new platform is under development, the Company considering the exigency to ensure continuity of the existing commodity trading and clearing platform, continued with the services of the existing vendor, 63 Moons Technologies • We tested the internal approval notes, purchase order and other documentation to ensure that the expenditure/ payment on extension of software support service contract was appropriately approved by the MD & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and other concerned HODs as per the delegated authority matrix. Limited, initially for a period for quarter ending December 2022 for T 60 crore (plus applicable taxes). Later these services were extended for another two quarters ending June 30, 2023 for T 81 crore per quarter (plus applicable taxes) as per the minimum period of services offered • Assessed the disclosures made by the Company in this regard. Further, due to delay of the CDP platform, the Company had decided to extend the support services being rendered by the vendor 63 Moons Technologies Limited for further two quarters, being the minimum period of services offered by the vendor, beginning from July 01,2023 at a consideration of ? 125 crore per quarter. We considered extension of software support service expenditure as key audit matter due to significance of amount involved on such item during the year ended March 31,2024. 4. Development of New Commodity Derivatives Platform (Intangible Assets Under Development, Intangible Assets and Property Plant and Equipment): 4)• We obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalization policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. 4)The Company has awarded the contract of implementation of the new commodity derivatives platform project to Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) on February 04, 2021. Since implementation/development of new commodity derivatives platform took a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use and due to their materiality in the context of the Balance Sheet of the Company, this is considered to be an area with significant effect on the overall audit strategy and allocation of resources in planning and management has identified specific expenditure including employee costs and other overheads relating to each of the assets in the above capital project and has applied judgement to assess if the costs incurred in relation to new commodity derivative platform meet the recognition criteria of Intangible Assets and Property, Plant and Equipment in accordance with Ind AS 38 and Ind AS 16. • We obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalization of assets. This has been determined as a key audit matter, as the Company has incurred significant expenditure on the new commodity derivatives platform and elements of cost that are eligible for capitalization are appropriately capitalized in accordance with the recognition criteria provided in Ind AS 38 and Ind AS 16, as referred by the total value of additions in intangible assets under development, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment in note 2A, 3A & 3B of the standalone financial statements. by the vendor. • We tested the internal approval notes and other documentation to ensure that the projects were appropriately approved by the MD & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and other concerned HODs as per the delegated authority matrix. • We Assessed whether initial assumptions applied in determining project feasibility continues to hold true and whether sufficient economic benefits are likely to flow from the projects to support the values to be capitalised. • We obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of project and their intention to bring the assets to its intended use. • Ensured adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements on the management judgements in such cases. • Testing a sample of projects to ensure appropriate capitalisation of qualifying employee cost and cost of external contractors/parties with underlying supporting documents to ascertain nature of costs and basis for allocation, where applicable, and evaluated whether they meet the recognition criteria provided in the India Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 38 Intangible Assets and (Ind AS) 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of extension of software support service and approval process by the board of directors.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and AuditorRs.s Report Thereon

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorRs.s report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRs.s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, statement of changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements 1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Rs.ANNEXURE ARs. a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

refer to our separate report in “ANNEXURE B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operative effectiveness of the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditorRs.s report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31,2024, under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 - Refer note 50 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer note 51 to the standalone financial statements;

iv. A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

the note 46.c.v to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company(“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 46.c.v to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year which was declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 45 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For SHAH GUPTA & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109574W

Vedula Prabhakar Sharma

Partner

Membership No.: 123088 UDIN: 24123088BKARNX4399

Place : Mumbai Date : April 23, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent AuditorsRs. Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of

our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and

records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year by the Management. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds, of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The CompanyRs.s nature of business does not require holding of any inventories. Accordingly, the clause

3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee

or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The investments made by the Company, during the year, are not prejudicial to its interest. During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with

the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made by it.

The Company has not granted any loans, provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and has not granted any loans, provided any security or guarantee under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposit from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income-Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income-Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the dues of Income tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of any disputes, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (f in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 5,160.00 A.Y. 2010-2011 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 2,258.00# A.Y. 2013-2014 High Court and CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 2,573.00## A.Y. 2014-2015 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 644.00 A.Y. 2015-2016 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 105.00 A.Y. 2016-2017 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 1,065.00 A.Y. 2018-2019 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 42.00 A.Y. 2021-2022 Demand by CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 10.03 A.Y. 2022-2023 Demand by AO GST Act, 2017 Tax 8.23 A.Y. 2018-2019 Demand by AO

#Net of Deposit of T 293 Lakh ##Net of Deposit of T 643 Lakh

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest

thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial

institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associates. The Company did not have any joint ventures during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate companies. The Company did not have any joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt

instruments. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance

with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer note 46.a to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts in respect of CSR that are

required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

For SHAH GUPTA & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109574W

Vedula Prabhakar Sharma

Partner

Membership No.: 123088 UDIN: 24123088BKARNX4399

Place : Mumbai Date : April 23, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent AuditorsRs. Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of our report of even date

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRs.s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The “Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

AuditorsRs. Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsRs. judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SHAH GUPTA & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109574W

Vedula Prabhakar Sharma

Partner

Membership No.: 123088

UDIN: 24123088BKARNX4399

Place : Mumbai

Date : April 23, 2024