Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Shortlisted Names of Candidates for the Post of MD & CEO

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and proposal to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board has approved the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per equity share. Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommended the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per share, subject to the approval of Shareholders Appointment of Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for a period of two years i.e. FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26, which is extendable by one more year i.e. FY 2026-27.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024