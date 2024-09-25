|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Shortlisted Names of Candidates for the Post of MD & CEO
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and proposal to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board has approved the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per equity share. Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommended the Dividend of Rs. 7.64/- per share, subject to the approval of Shareholders Appointment of Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for a period of two years i.e. FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26, which is extendable by one more year i.e. FY 2026-27.
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. Further as intimated earlier pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window of the Company continues to remain closed for all the Designated Persons Connected Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Accordingly the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall open on Tuesday February 13 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. We hereby enclose the following: a. Copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. b. Copy of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 04:10 pm The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the Companys website at www.mcxindia.com. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
