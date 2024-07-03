Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinancial Services
Open₹1,472.2
Prev. Close₹1,472.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,116.7
Day's High₹1,505
Day's Low₹1,415.25
52 Week's High₹1,641.35
52 Week's Low₹484.15
Book Value₹75.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,677.8
P/E86.73
EPS16.97
Divi. Yield0.39
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.Read More
The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
171.49
169.91
167.57
150.84
Preference Capital
0
0
122.51
0
Reserves
970.17
701.75
478.18
192.72
Net Worth
1,141.66
871.66
768.26
343.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
837.53
720.03
639.51
481.14
449.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
837.53
720.03
639.51
481.14
449.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.65
17.49
6.06
5.05
5.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M V Nair
Managing Director & CEO
VENKATA SATYA NAGA SREEKANTH NADELLA
Nominee
Shantanu Rastogi
Non Executive Director
SRINIVAS PEDDADA
Independent Director
PRASHANT SARAN
Independent Director
Kaushik Bishnu Mazumdar
Nominee
ALOK CHANDRA MISRA
Independent Director
Radha Rajappa
Independent Director
Chengalath Jayaram
Additional Director
Chetan Savla
Reports by KFin Technologies Ltd
Summary
KFin Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as KCPL Advisory Services Private Limited by the RoC on June 8, 2017. The Board of Company approved the change in the name of Company to Karvy Fintech Private Limited dated July 22, 2017 and further approved change in name from Karvy Fintech Private Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited dated November 25, 2019. The Company got converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited dated January 8, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the status to a Public Limited, name of Company was changed to KFin Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 24, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong. It provide several critically important services to Indian capital markets and a wide array of investor and issuer solutions including omnichannel transaction origination and processing, channel management, which is mapping of mutual fund schemes of AMCs to distributors selected by the AMCs and related distributor management, including brokerage computation and channel servicing which includes brokerage pay-out, query solution an
The KFin Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1436.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KFin Technologies Ltd is ₹24677.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KFin Technologies Ltd is 86.73 and 20.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KFin Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KFin Technologies Ltd is ₹484.15 and ₹1641.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KFin Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 59.35%, 1 Year at 201.46%, 6 Month at 93.27%, 3 Month at 36.01% and 1 Month at 21.06%.
