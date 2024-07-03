iifl-logo-icon 1
KFin Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,436.15
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,472.2
  • Day's High1,505
  • 52 Wk High1,641.35
  • Prev. Close1,472.2
  • Day's Low1,415.25
  • 52 Wk Low 484.15
  • Turnover (lac)11,116.7
  • P/E86.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.37
  • EPS16.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,677.8
  • Div. Yield0.39
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KFin Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

1,472.2

Prev. Close

1,472.2

Turnover(Lac.)

11,116.7

Day's High

1,505

Day's Low

1,415.25

52 Week's High

1,641.35

52 Week's Low

484.15

Book Value

75.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,677.8

P/E

86.73

EPS

16.97

Divi. Yield

0.39

KFin Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.75

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

KFin Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

26 Nov 2024|12:27 PM

KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.

KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

23 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

KFin Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.04%

Foreign: 33.04%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 45.21%

Institutions: 45.21%

Non-Institutions: 21.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KFin Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

171.49

169.91

167.57

150.84

Preference Capital

0

0

122.51

0

Reserves

970.17

701.75

478.18

192.72

Net Worth

1,141.66

871.66

768.26

343.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

837.53

720.03

639.51

481.14

449.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

837.53

720.03

639.51

481.14

449.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.65

17.49

6.06

5.05

5.4

View Annually Results

KFin Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KFin Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M V Nair

Managing Director & CEO

VENKATA SATYA NAGA SREEKANTH NADELLA

Nominee

Shantanu Rastogi

Non Executive Director

SRINIVAS PEDDADA

Independent Director

PRASHANT SARAN

Independent Director

Kaushik Bishnu Mazumdar

Nominee

ALOK CHANDRA MISRA

Independent Director

Radha Rajappa

Independent Director

Chengalath Jayaram

Additional Director

Chetan Savla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KFin Technologies Ltd

Summary

KFin Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as KCPL Advisory Services Private Limited by the RoC on June 8, 2017. The Board of Company approved the change in the name of Company to Karvy Fintech Private Limited dated July 22, 2017 and further approved change in name from Karvy Fintech Private Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited dated November 25, 2019. The Company got converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited dated January 8, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the status to a Public Limited, name of Company was changed to KFin Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 24, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong. It provide several critically important services to Indian capital markets and a wide array of investor and issuer solutions including omnichannel transaction origination and processing, channel management, which is mapping of mutual fund schemes of AMCs to distributors selected by the AMCs and related distributor management, including brokerage computation and channel servicing which includes brokerage pay-out, query solution an
Company FAQs

What is the KFin Technologies Ltd share price today?

The KFin Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1436.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of KFin Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KFin Technologies Ltd is ₹24677.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KFin Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KFin Technologies Ltd is 86.73 and 20.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KFin Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KFin Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KFin Technologies Ltd is ₹484.15 and ₹1641.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KFin Technologies Ltd?

KFin Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 59.35%, 1 Year at 201.46%, 6 Month at 93.27%, 3 Month at 36.01% and 1 Month at 21.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KFin Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KFin Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.04 %
Institutions - 45.22 %
Public - 21.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KFin Technologies Ltd

Information
Financials
Results
News
