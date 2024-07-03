Summary

KFin Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as KCPL Advisory Services Private Limited by the RoC on June 8, 2017. The Board of Company approved the change in the name of Company to Karvy Fintech Private Limited dated July 22, 2017 and further approved change in name from Karvy Fintech Private Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited dated November 25, 2019. The Company got converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited dated January 8, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the status to a Public Limited, name of Company was changed to KFin Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 24, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong. It provide several critically important services to Indian capital markets and a wide array of investor and issuer solutions including omnichannel transaction origination and processing, channel management, which is mapping of mutual fund schemes of AMCs to distributors selected by the AMCs and related distributor management, including brokerage computation and channel servicing which includes brokerage pay-out, query solution an

