|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
33.04%
33.05%
38.97%
39.04%
49.12%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
45.21%
44.27%
37.71%
36.76%
31.26%
Non-Institutions
21.74%
22.67%
23.31%
24.18%
19.61%
Total Non-Promoter
66.95%
66.94%
61.02%
60.95%
50.87%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.Read More
The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.Read More
