General Atlantic to Sell ₹1,209.5 Crore Stake in KFin Technologies

US private equity player General Atlantic is said to be considering selling as much as 6.9% of its holding in KFin Technologies Ltd in block deals, according to sources familiar with the development.

The sale of the stake is likely to be done through its affiliate General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte in around 1.18 crore shares. The floor price of the deal is fixed at ₹1,025 per share, which represents an 8.3% discount to the current market price of KFin Technologies.

Despite the plans for stake sale, KFin Technologies announced a strong financial performance during Q4 FY25. The net profit of the company for the March quarter was ₹85 crore, representing a 14.3% year-on-year growth from ₹74.5 crore in Q4 FY24. Operating revenue surged 23.8% YoY to ₹282.7 crore from ₹228.3 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹122.2 crore, up 16.9% year-on-year from ₹104.5 crore. The EBITDA margin fell by a small margin to 43.2% from 45.8% in Q4 FY24, primarily because of higher operating expenses. KFin Technologies has sustained steady business momentum amid margin pressure, underpinned by its diversified financial services portfolio and growing client base.

General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. (also known as “GA”) is an American growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for global growth companies. The firm was established in 1980 by the captive investment team of Atlantic Philanthropies, a philanthropic organisation founded by Charles F. Feeney, billionaire co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers Ltd.

