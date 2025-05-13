iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

General Atlantic to Sell ₹1,209.5 Crore Stake in KFin Technologies

13 May 2025 , 11:04 AM

US private equity player General Atlantic is said to be considering selling as much as 6.9% of its holding in KFin Technologies Ltd in block deals, according to sources familiar with the development.

The sale of the stake is likely to be done through its affiliate General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte in around 1.18 crore shares. The floor price of the deal is fixed at ₹1,025 per share, which represents an 8.3% discount to the current market price of KFin Technologies.

Despite the plans for stake sale, KFin Technologies announced a strong financial performance during Q4 FY25. The net profit of the company for the March quarter was ₹85 crore, representing a 14.3% year-on-year growth from ₹74.5 crore in Q4 FY24. Operating revenue surged 23.8% YoY to ₹282.7 crore from ₹228.3 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹122.2 crore, up 16.9% year-on-year from ₹104.5 crore. The EBITDA margin fell by a small margin to 43.2% from 45.8% in Q4 FY24, primarily because of higher operating expenses. KFin Technologies has sustained steady business momentum amid margin pressure, underpinned by its diversified financial services portfolio and growing client base.

General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. (also known as “GA”) is an American growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for global growth companies. The firm was established in 1980 by the captive investment team of Atlantic Philanthropies, a philanthropic organisation founded by Charles F. Feeney, billionaire co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers Ltd.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • General Atlantic
  • General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd
  • KFin Technologies
  • KFin Technologies Ltd
  • KFin Technologies News
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.