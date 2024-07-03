iifl-logo-icon 1
KFin Technologies Ltd Annually Results

1,452.2
(0.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

837.53

720.03

639.51

481.14

449.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

837.53

720.03

639.51

481.14

449.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.65

17.49

6.06

5.05

5.4

Total Income

862.18

737.52

645.56

486.2

455.27

Total Expenditure

473.35

421.99

351.66

268.75

291.25

PBIDT

388.84

315.53

293.91

217.45

164.02

Interest

8.44

10.64

52.88

51.95

53.3

PBDT

380.4

304.89

241.03

165.5

110.72

Depreciation

53.02

46.67

37.03

97.99

92.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

81.33

62.48

55.45

2.37

13.98

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

129.64

0

Reported Profit After Tax

246.05

195.74

148.55

-64.51

4.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

246.05

195.74

148.55

-64.51

4.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

246.05

195.74

148.55

-64.51

4.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.46

11.66

9.44

-4.28

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

57.5

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.99

169.23

167.57

150.84

150.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.42

43.82

45.95

45.19

36.45

PBDTM(%)

45.41

42.34

37.68

34.39

24.61

PATM(%)

29.37

27.18

23.22

-13.4

1

KFin Technolog.: Related NEWS

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|12:27 PM

KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.

Read More
KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR KFin Technologies Ltd

