KFin Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
518.04
447.06
390.48
371.26
348.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
518.04
447.06
390.48
371.26
348.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.63
13.04
11.62
12.5
5
Total Income
536.67
460.09
402.09
383.76
353.76
Total Expenditure
291.84
245.98
227.37
206.72
215.27
PBIDT
244.83
214.12
174.72
177.04
138.5
Interest
2.25
2.28
6.15
5.41
5.24
PBDT
242.59
211.84
168.57
171.63
133.26
Depreciation
31.31
28.02
25
24.07
22.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
53.88
42.52
38.81
37.17
25.31
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
157.39
141.29
104.75
110.39
85.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
157.39
141.29
104.75
110.39
85.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
157.39
141.29
104.75
110.39
85.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.19
8.26
6.17
6.52
5.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
171.41
170.99
170.25
169.23
167.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.26
47.89
44.74
47.68
39.71
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
30.38
31.6
26.82
29.73
24.47
