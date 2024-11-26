KFin Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
171.49
169.91
167.57
150.84
Preference Capital
0
0
122.51
0
Reserves
970.17
701.75
478.18
192.72
Net Worth
1,141.66
871.66
768.26
343.56
Minority Interest
Debt
47.83
158.95
35.69
345.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
142.1
135.84
128.79
124.96
Total Liabilities
1,331.59
1,166.45
932.74
814.41
Fixed Assets
749.97
690.69
663.38
623.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
224.8
289.98
147
110.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.41
14.63
6.93
0
Networking Capital
99.54
99.12
84.38
65.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
143.5
117.64
107.06
99.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
61.28
73.47
70.99
70.52
Sundry Creditors
-40.2
-26.21
-24.93
-24.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-65.04
-65.78
-68.74
-80.11
Cash
237.86
72.01
31.05
15.26
Total Assets
1,331.58
1,166.43
932.74
814.42
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.Read More
The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.Read More
