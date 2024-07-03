KFin Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
280.47
237.56
228.34
218.72
208.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
280.47
237.56
228.34
218.72
208.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.55
8.09
6.6
6.44
6.3
Total Income
291.02
245.65
234.94
225.16
215.27
Total Expenditure
153.94
137.9
124.84
121.14
115.79
PBIDT
137.08
107.75
110.1
104.02
99.49
Interest
1.08
1.17
1.11
1.17
3.2
PBDT
136
106.58
108.99
102.85
96.28
Depreciation
16.53
14.78
14.61
13.41
12.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.15
23.73
19.9
22.62
22.33
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
89.32
68.07
74.47
66.83
61.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
89.32
68.07
74.47
66.83
61.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
89.32
68.07
74.47
66.83
61.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.21
3.98
4.36
3.92
3.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
171.41
171.32
170.99
170.65
170.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
48.87
45.35
48.21
47.55
47.6
PBDTM(%)
48.49
44.86
47.73
47.02
46.07
PATM(%)
31.84
28.65
32.61
30.55
29.37
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.Read More
The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.Read More
