|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Please find attached intimation of appointment and cessation of Nominee Director Please find attached intimation of Postal Ballot
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Please find attached Intimation of appointment of an Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting Recommended a final dividend of INR 5.75 per equity share of face value INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.Read More
The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.Read More
