iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KFin Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,286.35
(3.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:59 AM

KFin Technolog. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
Please find attached intimation of appointment and cessation of Nominee Director Please find attached intimation of Postal Ballot
Board Meeting28 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202424 May 2024
Please find attached Intimation of appointment of an Independent Director
Board Meeting29 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting Recommended a final dividend of INR 5.75 per equity share of face value INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
Kfin Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

KFin Technolog.: Related News

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

Unimech Aerospace Secures SEBI Nod for ₹500 Crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|12:27 PM

KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers.

Read More
KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

KPIT Tech board to raise ₹2,800 Crore via QIP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

The company's revenue increased 8% QoQ to ₹1,471 Crore from ₹1,365 Crore in the previous June quarter.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KFin Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.