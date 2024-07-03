KFin Technologies Ltd Summary

KFin Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as KCPL Advisory Services Private Limited by the RoC on June 8, 2017. The Board of Company approved the change in the name of Company to Karvy Fintech Private Limited dated July 22, 2017 and further approved change in name from Karvy Fintech Private Limited to KFin Technologies Private Limited dated November 25, 2019. The Company got converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited dated January 8, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the status to a Public Limited, name of Company was changed to KFin Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 24, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong. It provide several critically important services to Indian capital markets and a wide array of investor and issuer solutions including omnichannel transaction origination and processing, channel management, which is mapping of mutual fund schemes of AMCs to distributors selected by the AMCs and related distributor management, including brokerage computation and channel servicing which includes brokerage pay-out, query solution and GST compliance assistance, customer on boarding with integrated KYC, unit allocation and redemption, reporting and compliance checks on a real time basis.Apart from these, it offer asset servicing products including a distributor platform, an investor platform, and an online transaction platform together with data analytics. Their technology products, solutions and platforms help the clients to focus on their core business functions such as investment management and sales and marketing functions whilst entrusting bulk of operational front office, middle office and back office activities to their platform. It offer these services primarily as turnkey solutions by combining digital products along with requisite solutions to ensure that the platform provides end- to-end operations support to clients. It constantly enhance by adding new products and solutions such as digital customer acquisition tools as well as data analytics services. The Company provide offerings such as platform as a service (PAAS) and use technology to create products and platforms that eliminate manual intervention, improve the accuracy of transaction proceeding and reduce cost by eliminating the manpower needs in conducting day to day business. For example, it has jointly developed IQBOT, an advanced intelligent character recognition (ICR) program which is used to eliminate the manual data processing of the physical mutual fund applications at the AMCs and branches and, through minimal customization, it can be deployed in industries beyond asset management. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Karvy Consultants Limited (KCL), Karvy Computershare Private Limited (KCPL) and the Company, the entire RTA business of Karvy Consultants Limited got demerged into the Company as a going concern and Karvy Computershare Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company effective from November 17, 2018. In December 2022, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 40,983,606 Equity Shares and raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 1500 Crore through Offer for Sale.The Company acquired 14,900,000 equity shares of Hexagram Fintech Private Limited in February, 2022. In April 2023, the Company also acquired 100% stake in WebileApps (India) Private Limited to accelerate the product development in SaaS and PaaS models, UI/UX and mobility solutions. Furthermore, it acquired a 25.63% stake in Fintech Products and Solutions India Private Limited (FPSIPL) in 2023. Company launched their GIFT City operations to service global alternative funds in 2023. In 2024, the Company launched XAlt, an integrated fund administration platform for alternate investment managers; also launched Guardian, an industry-first insider trading enterprise platform, to empower companies to comply with SEBIs prohibition of insider trading regulations.