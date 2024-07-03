iifl-logo-icon 1
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Share Price

3,834.7
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,994.6
  • Day's High3,999.2
  • 52 Wk High4,646
  • Prev. Close3,959.5
  • Day's Low3,825.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,572.65
  • Turnover (lac)1,131.19
  • P/E63.91
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value198.06
  • EPS62.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,059.85
  • Div. Yield0.35
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3,994.6

Prev. Close

3,959.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,131.19

Day's High

3,999.2

Day's Low

3,825.1

52 Week's High

4,646

52 Week's Low

2,572.65

Book Value

198.06

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,059.85

P/E

63.91

EPS

62.01

Divi. Yield

0.35

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 18 Oct, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.99%

Non-Promoter- 13.27%

Institutions: 13.27%

Non-Institutions: 38.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.91

20.84

20.81

13.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

661.23

484.18

359.78

266.01

Net Worth

682.14

505.02

380.59

279.77

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

724.32

548.63

417.49

265.33

331.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

724.32

548.63

417.49

265.33

331.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.64

10.28

7.97

13.92

4.59

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Anand Nandkishore Rathi

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Navratan Gupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rakesh Rawal

Independent Director

Mohan Vasant Tanksale

Independent Director

R D Chandak

Independent Director

K G Somani

Independent Director

Sudha Navandar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaee Sarwankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

Summary

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Hitkari Finvest Private Limited on March 22, 1995. It thereafter renamed as AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 06 April, 2005, which later converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 08 March, 2007. Subsequently, AR Venture Funds Management Limited was converted to a Private Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 07 July, 2015. Thereafter, AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited was again converted to a Public Company with name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 03 April 2017. Subsequently AR Venture Funds Management Limited was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Services Limited on 06 July, 2017 and thereafter, was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Limited on 07 January, 2021. The Company began its operations as a mutual fund distributor registered with AMFI. Over the years, it has carved a niche as a wealth solutions provider for high and ultra-high-networth individuals (HNIs and UHNIs) in India. It also extended the services to the non-resident Indian (NRI) community from its representative office in Dubai. The firms extensive network of Relationship Managers covers all major Indian cities, ensuring objective-based and standardised solutions to meet the clients financial aspirations.
Company FAQs

What is the Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd share price today?

The Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3834.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is ₹16059.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is 63.91 and 28.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is ₹2572.65 and ₹4646 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd?

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.66%, 3 Years at 84.28%, 1 Year at 52.38%, 6 Month at 2.01%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at -6.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.99 %
Institutions - 13.28 %
Public - 38.73 %

