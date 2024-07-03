Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3,994.6
Prev. Close₹3,959.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,131.19
Day's High₹3,999.2
Day's Low₹3,825.1
52 Week's High₹4,646
52 Week's Low₹2,572.65
Book Value₹198.06
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,059.85
P/E63.91
EPS62.01
Divi. Yield0.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.91
20.84
20.81
13.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
661.23
484.18
359.78
266.01
Net Worth
682.14
505.02
380.59
279.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
724.32
548.63
417.49
265.33
331.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
724.32
548.63
417.49
265.33
331.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.64
10.28
7.97
13.92
4.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Anand Nandkishore Rathi
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Navratan Gupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rakesh Rawal
Independent Director
Mohan Vasant Tanksale
Independent Director
R D Chandak
Independent Director
K G Somani
Independent Director
Sudha Navandar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaee Sarwankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
Summary
Anand Rathi Wealth Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Hitkari Finvest Private Limited on March 22, 1995. It thereafter renamed as AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 06 April, 2005, which later converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 08 March, 2007. Subsequently, AR Venture Funds Management Limited was converted to a Private Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 07 July, 2015. Thereafter, AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited was again converted to a Public Company with name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 03 April 2017. Subsequently AR Venture Funds Management Limited was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Services Limited on 06 July, 2017 and thereafter, was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Limited on 07 January, 2021. The Company began its operations as a mutual fund distributor registered with AMFI. Over the years, it has carved a niche as a wealth solutions provider for high and ultra-high-networth individuals (HNIs and UHNIs) in India. It also extended the services to the non-resident Indian (NRI) community from its representative office in Dubai. The firms extensive network of Relationship Managers covers all major Indian cities, ensuring objective-based and standardised solutions to meet the clients financial aspirations. As of March 31, 2024, the flagship Private Wealth (PW) business manages assets under management (AUM) totaling R
Read More
The Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3834.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is ₹16059.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is 63.91 and 28.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is ₹2572.65 and ₹4646 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.66%, 3 Years at 84.28%, 1 Year at 52.38%, 6 Month at 2.01%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at -6.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.