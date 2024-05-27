|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 May 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 10, 2024 to June 15, 2024, both days inclusive for the purpose of AGM Book Closure Date for AGM Purpose 10th June to 15th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.