Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.91
20.84
20.81
13.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
661.23
484.18
359.78
266.01
Net Worth
682.14
505.02
380.59
279.77
Minority Interest
Debt
51.42
36.27
38.87
33.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.88
2.39
0.33
0.32
Total Liabilities
738.44
543.68
419.79
313.45
Fixed Assets
132.23
110.18
93.29
89.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
202.13
195.33
193.33
194.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.63
2.31
2.04
2.09
Networking Capital
381.42
178.35
73.87
-9.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.07
16.32
14.19
10.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
512.22
264.33
141.46
29.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.31
0
-0.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-157.85
-101.99
-81.78
-48.85
Cash
20.04
57.51
57.24
37.82
Total Assets
738.45
543.68
419.77
313.44
