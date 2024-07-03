Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
540.04
405.67
304.97
195.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
540.04
405.67
304.97
195.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.73
6.17
5.9
7.32
Total Income
554.77
411.84
310.88
202.44
Total Expenditure
309.39
227.84
173.56
140.04
PBIDT
245.39
184
137.32
62.4
Interest
4.63
2.86
1.38
2.15
PBDT
240.76
181.15
135.93
60.25
Depreciation
14.15
12.3
12.34
13.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
56.46
42.34
31.62
12.7
Deferred Tax
1.19
0.61
-0.23
-0.58
Reported Profit After Tax
168.96
125.89
92.2
34.42
Minority Interest After NP
0.58
0.1
0.03
-0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
168.38
125.79
92.17
34.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
168.38
125.79
92.17
34.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.5
30.22
22.21
8.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
100
100
0
Equity
20.87
20.84
20.81
13.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.43
45.35
45.02
31.97
PBDTM(%)
44.58
44.65
44.57
30.87
PATM(%)
31.28
31.03
30.23
17.63
