Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Summary

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Hitkari Finvest Private Limited on March 22, 1995. It thereafter renamed as AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 06 April, 2005, which later converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 08 March, 2007. Subsequently, AR Venture Funds Management Limited was converted to a Private Company with the name AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited on 07 July, 2015. Thereafter, AR Venture Funds Management Private Limited was again converted to a Public Company with name AR Venture Funds Management Limited on 03 April 2017. Subsequently AR Venture Funds Management Limited was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Services Limited on 06 July, 2017 and thereafter, was renamed as Anand Rathi Wealth Limited on 07 January, 2021. The Company began its operations as a mutual fund distributor registered with AMFI. Over the years, it has carved a niche as a wealth solutions provider for high and ultra-high-networth individuals (HNIs and UHNIs) in India. It also extended the services to the non-resident Indian (NRI) community from its representative office in Dubai. The firms extensive network of Relationship Managers covers all major Indian cities, ensuring objective-based and standardised solutions to meet the clients financial aspirations. As of March 31, 2024, the flagship Private Wealth (PW) business manages assets under management (AUM) totaling Rs 57,807 Crores.The Company is engaged in providing wealth management services and services for distribution and sale of financial products. The Company offers two types of services-i.e. private wealth, where it manages Rs 29472 crore worth of assets under management(AUM) as of second half of FY 22 and purchase of non convertible, market-linked debentures (MLDs). As on 31 March 2021, the company has three subsidiaries namely, AR Digital Wealth Private Limited, Freedom Intermediary Infrastructure Private Limited and Freedom Wealth Solutions Private Limited.On 08 August 2016,the company has issued and allotted 6230464 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders in the ratio of 32:1.On 14 August 2018,the company has sub-divided its face value of equity shares from Rs 10 to Rs 5.On 16 July 2021,the company has issued and allotted 13872087 equity shares of Rs 5 each as bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:2.The Company launched Initial Public Offering by issuing 12,000,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 659.38 Crores in December, 2021. The Company expanded its presence into 4 new cities: Ahmedabad, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Nagpur in 2022 and in 2024, has expanded its presence to Lucknow and Jabalpur.