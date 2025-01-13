Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. Take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Any Other matter with permission of the chair. In furtherance to our intimation dated 1st January, 2025, regarding proposed Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. 13th January, 2025 , this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting inter alia would consider a proposal for Issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025) Intimation of receipt of request for Reclassification from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder under Regulation 31A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th January, 2025 1.The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2.Increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company 3.Recommended Issuance of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves, in ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(one) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each for every 1(one) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) 4.Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary Company in United Kingdom subject to requisite approvals from Regulatory Authorities. 5.Reclassification of the status of Mr. Amit Rathi from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Consider declaration of interim dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. iii.Any Other matter with permission of the chair. Board meeting held on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 has approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) 2. Declared the first Interim dividend of Rs. 7.00 per Equity Share 3. Appointment of Ms. Anupama Sharma (Membership No. F-11356) as the Compliance Officer with effect from 10th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to Consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Any Other matter with permission of the chair We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday , 11th July, 2024 has approved the following: 1.Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2.Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, issued by Statutory Auditor M/s kkc & associates LLP, Chartered Accountants; 3.Allotment of 52,020 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5 each to Mr. Feroz Azeez (Eligible Employee) who has exercised his fifth & final tranche of options granted under ESOP Scheme 2018; The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.10 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. We request you to kindly take the above on record UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024