|Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i. Take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Any Other matter with permission of the chair. In furtherance to our intimation dated 1st January, 2025, regarding proposed Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. 13th January, 2025 , this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting inter alia would consider a proposal for Issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025) Intimation of receipt of request for Reclassification from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder under Regulation 31A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th January, 2025 1.The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2.Increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company 3.Recommended Issuance of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves, in ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(one) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each for every 1(one) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) 4.Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary Company in United Kingdom subject to requisite approvals from Regulatory Authorities. 5.Reclassification of the status of Mr. Amit Rathi from Promoter Group Shareholder to Public Shareholder under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)
|Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Consider declaration of interim dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. iii.Any Other matter with permission of the chair. Board meeting held on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 has approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) 2. Declared the first Interim dividend of Rs. 7.00 per Equity Share 3. Appointment of Ms. Anupama Sharma (Membership No. F-11356) as the Compliance Officer with effect from 10th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to Consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Any Other matter with permission of the chair We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday , 11th July, 2024 has approved the following: 1.Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2.Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, issued by Statutory Auditor M/s kkc & associates LLP, Chartered Accountants; 3.Allotment of 52,020 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5 each to Mr. Feroz Azeez (Eligible Employee) who has exercised his fifth & final tranche of options granted under ESOP Scheme 2018; The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.10 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. We request you to kindly take the above on record UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
|Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. ii. Recommend a Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. iii. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. iv. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- in furtherance to our intimation dated April 01, 2024 regarding proposed board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday i.e. April 12, 2024, this is to inform you that Board of Directors will consider inter alia the Proposal of Buyback . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) Approval of Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; Recommendation of Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders; Appointment of Ms. Jaee Sarwankar (Membership No. A-38080) as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance Officer ; proposal of buyback Final Dividend of 180% (i.e. Rs. 9 per equity share of the face value Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company will be paid within 30 days from date of AGM ; Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Approval of Proposal of Buy Back Approval of Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; Recommendation of Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders; Appointment of Ms. Jaee Sarwankar (Membership No. A-38080) as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance Officer ; proposal of buyback (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024)
