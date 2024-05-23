AGM 15/06/2024 Notice of the Twenty Nineth (29th) Annual General Meeting of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Annual Report for 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 10, 2024 to June 15, 2024, both days inclusive for the purpose of AGM Book Closure Date for AGM Purpose 10th June to 15th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the Twenty Nineth (29th) Annual General Meeting of Members of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Submission of Annual General Meetings Voting results under regulation 44 along with scrutinizers report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)