iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd AGM

3,997.55
(-0.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Anand Rathi Wea. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM15 Jun 202423 May 2024
AGM 15/06/2024 Notice of the Twenty Nineth (29th) Annual General Meeting of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Annual Report for 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 10, 2024 to June 15, 2024, both days inclusive for the purpose of AGM Book Closure Date for AGM Purpose 10th June to 15th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the Twenty Nineth (29th) Annual General Meeting of Members of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Submission of Annual General Meetings Voting results under regulation 44 along with scrutinizers report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Anand Rathi Wea.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.