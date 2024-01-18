|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|7
|140
|Interim 1
|Board meeting held on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Declared the first Interim dividend of Rs. 7.00 per Equity Share (140%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 5/-each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|12 Apr 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|9
|180
|Final
|Approval of Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; Recommendation of Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders; Final Dividend of 180% (i.e. Rs. 9 per equity share of the face value Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company will be paid within 30 days from date of AGM ;
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.