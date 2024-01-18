iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Dividend

3,950
(-1.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Anand Rathi Wea. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 Oct 202418 Oct 202418 Oct 20247140Interim 1
Board meeting held on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Declared the first Interim dividend of Rs. 7.00 per Equity Share (140%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 5/-each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend12 Apr 20243 Jun 20243 Jun 20249180Final
Approval of Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; Recommendation of Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders; Final Dividend of 180% (i.e. Rs. 9 per equity share of the face value Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company will be paid within 30 days from date of AGM ;

Anand Rathi Wea.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.