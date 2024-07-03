iifl-logo-icon 1
Angel One Ltd Share Price

2,751.85
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,885
  • Day's High2,990
  • 52 Wk High3,896
  • Prev. Close2,856.2
  • Day's Low2,732.5
  • 52 Wk Low 2,025
  • Turnover (lac)65,685.2
  • P/E19.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value579.89
  • EPS148.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,835.65
  • Div. Yield1.13
  • Open2,930.65
  • Day's High2,985.8
  • Spot2,903.95
  • Prev. Close2,897.45
  • Day's Low2,867.95
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot200
  • OI(Chg %)-2,80,400 (-29.16%)
  • Roll Over%4.57
  • Roll Cost0.56
  • Traded Vol.11,37,800 (30.33%)
View More Futures

Angel One Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

2,885

Prev. Close

2,856.2

Turnover(Lac.)

65,685.2

Day's High

2,990

Day's Low

2,732.5

52 Week's High

3,896

52 Week's Low

2,025

Book Value

579.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,835.65

P/E

19.19

EPS

148.86

Divi. Yield

1.13

Angel One Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.7

Record Date: 23 Jan, 2024

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Angel One Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Angel One Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.60%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 25.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Angel One Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.04

83.42

82.86

81.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,914.51

2,031.17

1,462.71

1,020.25

Net Worth

2,999.55

2,114.59

1,545.57

1,102.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,271.68

3,001.59

2,291.11

1,263.68

724.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,271.68

3,001.59

2,291.11

1,263.68

724.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.1

19.53

6

35.3

30.09

View Annually Results

Angel One Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Angel One Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh D Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naheed Rehan Patel

Whole-time Director

Ketan Shah

Independent Director

Muralidharan Ramachandran

Non Executive Director

Krishna Iyer

Independent Director

Mala Todarwal

Independent Director

KRISHNASWAMY ARABADI SRIDHAR

Independent Director

Kalyan Prasath

Whole Time Director

Amit Majumdar.

Independent Director

NERUR THIAGARAJAN ARUNKUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Angel One Ltd

Summary

Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) was originally incorporated on August 8, 1996. The Company converted into Public Limited Company w.e.f. 28 June, 2018 via a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is the largest independent listed full-service retail broking house in India with more than 13.8 million clients and 4.3 million active clients on NSE. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients; and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. It has also been providing Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Their broking services include equity (cash-delivery, intra-day, futures and options), commodity and currency segments and depository operations. These services are provided through Mobile App, Tablet and Web Platform, Desktop Application. It leverage proprietary rule-based recommendation engine ARQ in building these products. It has created Angel NXT, a digital platform for wide network of Auth
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Angel One Ltd share price today?

The Angel One Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2751.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Angel One Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Angel One Ltd is ₹24835.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Angel One Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Angel One Ltd is 19.19 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Angel One Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Angel One Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Angel One Ltd is ₹2025 and ₹3896 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Angel One Ltd?

Angel One Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.60%, 3 Years at 32.91%, 1 Year at -17.91%, 6 Month at 21.87%, 3 Month at 4.16% and 1 Month at -7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Angel One Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Angel One Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.61 %
Institutions - 25.00 %
Public - 39.39 %

