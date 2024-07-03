Summary

Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) was originally incorporated on August 8, 1996. The Company converted into Public Limited Company w.e.f. 28 June, 2018 via a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is the largest independent listed full-service retail broking house in India with more than 13.8 million clients and 4.3 million active clients on NSE. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients; and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. It has also been providing Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Their broking services include equity (cash-delivery, intra-day, futures and options), commodity and currency segments and depository operations. These services are provided through Mobile App, Tablet and Web Platform, Desktop Application. It leverage proprietary rule-based recommendation engine ARQ in building these products. It has created Angel NXT, a digital platform for wide network of Auth

Read More