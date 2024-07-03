SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹2,885
Prev. Close₹2,856.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹65,685.2
Day's High₹2,990
Day's Low₹2,732.5
52 Week's High₹3,896
52 Week's Low₹2,025
Book Value₹579.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,835.65
P/E19.19
EPS148.86
Divi. Yield1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.04
83.42
82.86
81.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,914.51
2,031.17
1,462.71
1,020.25
Net Worth
2,999.55
2,114.59
1,545.57
1,102.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,271.68
3,001.59
2,291.11
1,263.68
724.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,271.68
3,001.59
2,291.11
1,263.68
724.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.1
19.53
6
35.3
30.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh D Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naheed Rehan Patel
Whole-time Director
Ketan Shah
Independent Director
Muralidharan Ramachandran
Non Executive Director
Krishna Iyer
Independent Director
Mala Todarwal
Independent Director
KRISHNASWAMY ARABADI SRIDHAR
Independent Director
Kalyan Prasath
Whole Time Director
Amit Majumdar.
Independent Director
NERUR THIAGARAJAN ARUNKUMAR
Reports by Angel One Ltd
Summary
Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) was originally incorporated on August 8, 1996. The Company converted into Public Limited Company w.e.f. 28 June, 2018 via a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is the largest independent listed full-service retail broking house in India with more than 13.8 million clients and 4.3 million active clients on NSE. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of stock, currency and commodity broking, providing margin trading facility, depository services and distribution of mutual funds, to its clients; and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. It has also been providing Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Their broking services include equity (cash-delivery, intra-day, futures and options), commodity and currency segments and depository operations. These services are provided through Mobile App, Tablet and Web Platform, Desktop Application. It leverage proprietary rule-based recommendation engine ARQ in building these products. It has created Angel NXT, a digital platform for wide network of Auth
The Angel One Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2751.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Angel One Ltd is ₹24835.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Angel One Ltd is 19.19 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Angel One Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Angel One Ltd is ₹2025 and ₹3896 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Angel One Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.60%, 3 Years at 32.91%, 1 Year at -17.91%, 6 Month at 21.87%, 3 Month at 4.16% and 1 Month at -7.18%.
