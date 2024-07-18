|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 15, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
