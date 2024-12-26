Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|2000%
|₹618.550%
|2,500
|₹0.05-50%
|10,400-30.66%
|-
|-
|2,600
|₹0.05-75%
|27,000-8.16%
|-
|-
|2,650
|₹0.05-90.9%
|6,000-9.09%
|4000%
|₹4540%
|2,700
|₹0.05-96.29%
|26,400-35.60%
|4000%
|₹143.6523.88%
|2,750
|₹0.05-98.07%
|16,000-27.27%
|4,800-11.11%
|₹112.5550.46%
|2,800
|₹0.05-98.9%
|42,600-29.93%
|13,200-1.49%
|₹57.96.53%
|2,850
|₹0.15-98.6%
|22,000-28.10%
|88,800-21.27%
|₹5-80.11%
|2,900
|₹0.05-99.82%
|58,600-25.82%
|79,000-14.13%
|₹0.05-99.47%
|2,950
|₹46-27.21%
|21,400-29.13%
|2,06,800-19.53%
|₹0.05-98.57%
|3,000
|₹90-16.58%
|93,000-22.88%
|82,800-14.28%
|₹0.05-97.43%
|3,050
|₹146-7.85%
|40,400-4.71%
|89,000-34.65%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|3,100
|₹188.7-7.56%
|53,600-10.66%
|82,800-44.35%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|3,150
|₹240-4.64%
|29,000-16.18%
|83,800-55.42%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|3,200
|₹294.35-2.58%
|31,800-20.5%
|84,200-50.47%
|₹0.5-33.33%
|3,250
|₹333.3-8.73%
|65,000-5.52%
|2,37,600-17.27%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,300
|₹374.4-12.57%
|89,200-8.04%
|73,800-9.77%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|3,350
|₹431.3-10.07%
|47,600-2.45%
|2,51,600-18.31%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|3,400
|₹481.3-7.44%
|1,03,600-5.98%
|51,400-50.38%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,450
|₹545-6.22%
|22,600-8.13%
|2,02,000-34.45%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|3,500
|₹598-5.07%
|37,200-2.61%
|48,600-27.46%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|3,550
|₹232.050%
|5,4000%
|73,200-39.50%
|₹0.05-80%
|3,600
|-
|-
|29,200-34.23%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|3,650
|-
|-
|74,000-14.54%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,700
|₹354.50%
|2,2000%
|5,400-32.5%
|₹0.05-75%
|3,750
|₹767.60%
|00%
|24,800-34.39%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|3,800
|₹3630%
|00%
|10,0000%
|₹0.050%
|3,850
|₹982.150%
|00%
|22,600-14.39%
|₹0.05-50%
|3,900
|-
|-
|25,800-0.76%
|₹0.050%
|3,950
|-
|-
No Record Found
