|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|12.7
|127
|Interim 3
|Board approves Dividend Inter alia, the Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs, 12.70/- per share on equity shares having face value Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date
