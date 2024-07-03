iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Share Price

822.2
(-0.91%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open837.15
  • Day's High842
  • 52 Wk High911.85
  • Prev. Close829.75
  • Day's Low818.55
  • 52 Wk Low 450.25
  • Turnover (lac)2,638.23
  • P/E26.65
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value125.83
  • EPS30.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,717.52
  • Div. Yield1.64
No Records Found

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

837.15

Prev. Close

829.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2,638.23

Day's High

842

Day's Low

818.55

52 Week's High

911.85

52 Week's Low

450.25

Book Value

125.83

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,717.52

P/E

26.65

EPS

30.86

Divi. Yield

1.64

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13.5

Record Date: 01 Aug, 2024

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CFO Resigns

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CFO Resigns

14 Aug 2024|11:46 AM

The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.97%

Foreign: 29.97%

Indian: 44.96%

Non-Promoter- 16.93%

Institutions: 16.92%

Non-Institutions: 8.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

144.06

144

144

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,010.44

2,364.95

2,056.61

1,705.18

Net Worth

3,154.5

2,508.95

2,200.61

1,723.18

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,353.19

1,226.61

1,292.96

1,067.91

1,233.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,353.19

1,226.61

1,292.96

1,067.91

1,233.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

287.39

127.1

115.56

137.93

0.93

View Annually Results

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sandeep Asthana

Managing Director & CEO

A Balasubramanian

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alka Bharucha

Independent Director

Navin Puri

Independent Director

Ramesh Abhishek

Independent Director

Sunderrajan Raman

Non Executive Director

Vishakha Mulye

Independent Director

SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prateek Savla

Additional Director

Manjit Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

Summary

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was originally incorporated as Birla Capital International AMC Limited at Mumbai as Public Company on 05 September 1994 and commenced operations with Certificate for Commencement of Business dated 10 November 1994. Further, name of the Company changed from Birla Capital International AMC Limited to Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited pursuant to a revised Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC dated 29 June 1999. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on 17 July 2017. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the Promoters and Major Shareholders of the Company.The Company is a Joint Venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Group. The Share Capital of the Company is owned by Aditya Birla Capital Limited (Subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited) - and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., (wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Life Financial, Inc.). The principal activity is to act as an Investment Manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It manages investment portfolios of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund. It provides Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Investment Advisory Services to Offshore Funds and High Net Worth Investors. It has set-up two Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) one under Category III & other under Category II with Securities Exch
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹822.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is ₹23717.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is 26.65 and 7.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is ₹450.25 and ₹911.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.29%, 3 Years at 15.81%, 1 Year at 75.22%, 6 Month at 26.68%, 3 Month at 12.61% and 1 Month at -5.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 16.93 %
Public - 8.12 %

