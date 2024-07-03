Summary

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was originally incorporated as Birla Capital International AMC Limited at Mumbai as Public Company on 05 September 1994 and commenced operations with Certificate for Commencement of Business dated 10 November 1994. Further, name of the Company changed from Birla Capital International AMC Limited to Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited pursuant to a revised Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC dated 29 June 1999. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on 17 July 2017. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the Promoters and Major Shareholders of the Company.The Company is a Joint Venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Group. The Share Capital of the Company is owned by Aditya Birla Capital Limited (Subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited) - and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., (wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Life Financial, Inc.). The principal activity is to act as an Investment Manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It manages investment portfolios of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund. It provides Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Investment Advisory Services to Offshore Funds and High Net Worth Investors. It has set-up two Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) one under Category III & other under Category II with Securities Exch

