SectorFinance
Open₹837.15
Prev. Close₹829.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,638.23
Day's High₹842
Day's Low₹818.55
52 Week's High₹911.85
52 Week's Low₹450.25
Book Value₹125.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,717.52
P/E26.65
EPS30.86
Divi. Yield1.64
The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
144.06
144
144
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,010.44
2,364.95
2,056.61
1,705.18
Net Worth
3,154.5
2,508.95
2,200.61
1,723.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,353.19
1,226.61
1,292.96
1,067.91
1,233.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,353.19
1,226.61
1,292.96
1,067.91
1,233.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
287.39
127.1
115.56
137.93
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sandeep Asthana
Managing Director & CEO
A Balasubramanian
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alka Bharucha
Independent Director
Navin Puri
Independent Director
Ramesh Abhishek
Independent Director
Sunderrajan Raman
Non Executive Director
Vishakha Mulye
Independent Director
SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prateek Savla
Additional Director
Manjit Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
Summary
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was originally incorporated as Birla Capital International AMC Limited at Mumbai as Public Company on 05 September 1994 and commenced operations with Certificate for Commencement of Business dated 10 November 1994. Further, name of the Company changed from Birla Capital International AMC Limited to Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited pursuant to a revised Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC dated 29 June 1999. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on 17 July 2017. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the Promoters and Major Shareholders of the Company.The Company is a Joint Venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Group. The Share Capital of the Company is owned by Aditya Birla Capital Limited (Subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited) - and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., (wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Life Financial, Inc.). The principal activity is to act as an Investment Manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It manages investment portfolios of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund. It provides Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Investment Advisory Services to Offshore Funds and High Net Worth Investors. It has set-up two Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) one under Category III & other under Category II with Securities Exch
Read More
The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹822.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is ₹23717.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is 26.65 and 7.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is ₹450.25 and ₹911.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.29%, 3 Years at 15.81%, 1 Year at 75.22%, 6 Month at 26.68%, 3 Month at 12.61% and 1 Month at -5.34%.
