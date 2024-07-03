Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
424.21
386.62
365.57
341.46
334.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
424.21
386.62
365.57
341.46
334.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.84
94.81
74.45
79.5
55.7
Total Income
520.05
481.43
440.02
420.96
390.69
Total Expenditure
173.77
166.36
160.71
147.19
143.07
PBIDT
346.28
315.07
279.31
273.77
247.62
Interest
1.4
1.43
1.69
1.47
1.68
PBDT
344.88
313.64
277.62
272.3
245.94
Depreciation
9.79
9.13
10.05
8.79
9.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
73.03
59.61
54.12
50.91
52.36
Deferred Tax
19.72
9.19
5.07
3.26
6.34
Reported Profit After Tax
242.34
235.71
208.38
209.34
178.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
242.34
235.71
208.38
209.34
178.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
242.34
235.71
208.38
209.34
178.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.41
8.18
7.23
7.27
6.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
144.15
144.05
144.05
144.04
144.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
81.62
81.49
76.4
80.17
73.91
PBDTM(%)
81.29
81.12
75.94
79.74
73.41
PATM(%)
57.12
60.96
57
61.3
53.16
The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
