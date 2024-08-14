Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CFO Resigns

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announced that Parag Joglekar, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, has resigned to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Joglekar’s last working day with the company will be September 13, 2024, at the close of business hours.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The company primarily serves as the investment manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported a consolidated net profit increase of 53.71% to ₹208.38 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to ₹365.57 crore, compared to Q4 FY23.

At the time of writing, shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is trading at ₹695 which is a 0.029% gain than the previous close. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock has gained a total of 74% in the last one year, and almost 46% since the beginning of the year.