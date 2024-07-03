Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,353.19
1,226.61
1,292.96
1,067.91
1,233.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,353.19
1,226.61
1,292.96
1,067.91
1,233.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
287.39
127.1
115.56
137.93
0.93
Total Income
1,640.58
1,353.71
1,408.52
1,205.84
1,234.77
Total Expenditure
592.2
521.62
473.34
466.95
532.08
PBIDT
1,048.38
832.09
935.19
738.89
702.69
Interest
5.63
3.9
4.86
5.56
5.44
PBDT
1,042.75
828.19
930.32
733.33
697.25
Depreciation
34.6
34.33
35.62
37.44
36.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
201.17
187.92
210.47
170.49
159.66
Deferred Tax
26.62
9.56
11.46
-0.88
6.67
Reported Profit After Tax
780.36
596.38
672.77
526.28
494.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
780.36
596.38
672.77
526.28
494.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
780.36
596.38
672.77
526.28
494.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.09
20.71
23.36
292.38
17.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
270
205
229
802.3
1,833.3
Equity
144.05
144
144
18
18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.47
67.83
72.32
69.19
56.95
PBDTM(%)
77.05
67.51
71.95
68.66
56.51
PATM(%)
57.66
48.62
52.03
49.28
40.07
