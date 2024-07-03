Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
987.61
929.64
969.44
752.59
956.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
987.61
929.64
969.44
752.59
956.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
212.95
94.9
92.03
121.05
0.69
Total Income
1,200.56
1,024.54
1,061.47
873.63
957.2
Total Expenditure
431.47
382.64
345.72
352.9
402.25
PBIDT
769.09
641.9
715.74
520.73
554.95
Interest
3.94
3.07
3.71
4.31
4.13
PBDT
765.15
638.83
712.03
516.42
550.82
Depreciation
24.55
25.92
26.66
28.27
26.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
147.05
138.41
159.94
120.54
124.42
Deferred Tax
21.55
13.69
11.18
-1.93
4.54
Reported Profit After Tax
572
460.81
514.25
369.54
395.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
572
460.81
514.25
369.54
395.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
572
460.81
514.25
369.54
395.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.86
16
17.86
205.82
13.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
112
0
0
Equity
144.04
144
144
18
18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.87
69.04
73.83
69.19
58.01
PBDTM(%)
77.47
68.71
73.44
68.61
57.58
PATM(%)
57.91
49.56
53.04
49.1
41.31
The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.