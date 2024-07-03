iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

810.83

707.04

646.15

611.02

615.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

810.83

707.04

646.15

611.02

615.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

190.65

153.94

133.45

81.32

45.78

Total Income

1,001.48

860.98

779.6

692.34

661.37

Total Expenditure

340.13

307.92

284.28

269.87

251.75

PBIDT

661.35

553.06

495.32

422.47

409.62

Interest

2.83

3.16

2.47

1.78

2.12

PBDT

658.52

549.9

492.85

420.69

407.5

Depreciation

18.92

18.84

15.76

17.05

17.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

132.64

105.03

96.14

96.63

91.29

Deferred Tax

28.91

8.33

18.29

5.16

4.4

Reported Profit After Tax

478.05

417.7

362.66

301.85

294.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

478.05

417.7

362.66

301.85

294.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

478.05

417.7

362.66

301.85

294.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.58

14.5

12.59

10.48

10.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

144.15

144.05

144.04

144

144

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

81.56

78.22

76.65

69.14

66.54

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

58.95

59.07

56.12

49.4

47.84

