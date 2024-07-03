Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
810.83
707.04
646.15
611.02
615.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
810.83
707.04
646.15
611.02
615.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
190.65
153.94
133.45
81.32
45.78
Total Income
1,001.48
860.98
779.6
692.34
661.37
Total Expenditure
340.13
307.92
284.28
269.87
251.75
PBIDT
661.35
553.06
495.32
422.47
409.62
Interest
2.83
3.16
2.47
1.78
2.12
PBDT
658.52
549.9
492.85
420.69
407.5
Depreciation
18.92
18.84
15.76
17.05
17.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
132.64
105.03
96.14
96.63
91.29
Deferred Tax
28.91
8.33
18.29
5.16
4.4
Reported Profit After Tax
478.05
417.7
362.66
301.85
294.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
478.05
417.7
362.66
301.85
294.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
478.05
417.7
362.66
301.85
294.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.58
14.5
12.59
10.48
10.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
144.15
144.05
144.04
144
144
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
81.56
78.22
76.65
69.14
66.54
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
58.95
59.07
56.12
49.4
47.84
