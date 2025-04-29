iifl-logo
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹228 Crore

29 Apr 2025 , 12:28 AM

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a 9.4% year-on-year growth in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Net profit rose to ₹228 crore, from ₹208.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 17.3% year-on-year to ₹429 crore, from ₹365.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Operating profit rose 21%, to ₹2.3 billion for the quarter. Profit before tax increased 14% to ₹3.1 billion.

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of ₹24 per equity share (face value of ₹5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend, as proposed, is subject to approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Subject to approval, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, and the record date will be notified separately.

Mutual Fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) was at ₹3,817 billion, a 15% increase on a year-on-year basis. Equity Mutual Fund QAAUM was at ₹1,691 billion, up 11% year-on-year.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Book for the month of March 2025 was at ₹13.16 billion as reported by the company. Gross new SIP registrations for the month were at about 543,000. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC serviced 10.6 million folios as of March 31, 2025, a 23% year-on-year growth.

In the last quarter (Q3 FY25), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had posted a 7.3% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹224.5 crore. Operating revenue in Q3FY25 had risen 30.3% to ₹445.1 crore. EBITDA in the quarter ended December 2024 had risen 41.2% to ₹274.3 crore, reflecting good operating performance.

