|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, August 29, 2024 have approved the changes in the Senior Management Personnel of the Company. Please refer the attached intimation for further details. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2024
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 26, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 26, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 13.50/- per equity share. Please refer the attached letter for further details. Please find attached audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith details of change in Senior Management of the Company. The Board at its meeting held on April 26, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Navin Puri as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from September 4, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached herewith letter containing further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting along with Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)
The asset management company also operates in alternate investment strategies, including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.