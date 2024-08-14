|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 08/08/2024 We are pleased to inform that the 30th AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th August 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Please refer the attached Letter for further information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Outcome of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8th August 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing. Scrutinizers Report on voting at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
