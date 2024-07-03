Summary

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is Indias largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the Indias financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer Agency to the Asset Management Industry of India and technology enabled service solutions partner to Private Equity Funds, Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies. The Company was incorporated on May 25, 1988 and approved to act as Registrar and Transfer Agents to Asset Management Companies by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company had converted to Public Limited Company with effect from 27 September 2019.The major shareholders of the Company include NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Faering Capital, HDFC Group and Acsys Investments Private Limited. During the year 2019-20, one of the shareholders of the Company, Acsys Investments Private Limited sold 4,890,400 shares to Great Terrain Investment Limited and Faering Capital, through a Share Purchase Agreement. The Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated 08 January 2020 for an Initial Public Offer of up to 12164400 Equity Shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Acsys Investments Pvt Ltd, HDB Employees Welfare Trust have severally confirmed their participation in the above Offer For Sale. In Februa

