SectorFinancial Services
Open₹5,092.45
Prev. Close₹5,096.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,074.04
Day's High₹5,126.95
Day's Low₹4,911.25
52 Week's High₹5,367.5
52 Week's Low₹2,660.6
Book Value₹223.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,431.85
P/E62.96
EPS80.95
Divi. Yield0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.14
48.99
79.98
60.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
835.05
679.06
524.59
409.69
Net Worth
884.19
728.05
604.57
469.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
863.77
673.75
661.45
651.34
yoy growth (%)
28.2
1.85
1.55
7.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-270.3
-217.06
-209.72
-228.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
375.84
280
225.26
176.25
Depreciation
-47.39
-39.38
-45.94
-26.51
Tax paid
-86.42
-61.03
-61.19
-64.12
Working capital
13.32
36.49
23.48
-2.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.2
1.85
1.55
7.48
Op profit growth
45.64
3.02
35.38
-8.35
EBIT growth
33.23
22.91
32.29
-24.19
Net profit growth
32.16
33.46
46.32
-29.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,136.52
971.83
909.67
705.5
699.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,136.52
971.83
909.67
705.5
699.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.65
26.81
17.27
29.76
21.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
D K Mehrotra
Senior Vice President & CS
G Manikandan
Independent Director
NATARAJAN SRINIVASAN
Independent Director
Vijayalakshmi R Iyer
Managing Director
Anuj Kumar
Independent Director
Pravin Udhyavara Bhadya Rao
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Mohanty
Additional Director
Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar
Reports by Computer Age Management Services Ltd
Summary
Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is Indias largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the Indias financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer Agency to the Asset Management Industry of India and technology enabled service solutions partner to Private Equity Funds, Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies. The Company was incorporated on May 25, 1988 and approved to act as Registrar and Transfer Agents to Asset Management Companies by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company had converted to Public Limited Company with effect from 27 September 2019.The major shareholders of the Company include NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Faering Capital, HDFC Group and Acsys Investments Private Limited. During the year 2019-20, one of the shareholders of the Company, Acsys Investments Private Limited sold 4,890,400 shares to Great Terrain Investment Limited and Faering Capital, through a Share Purchase Agreement. The Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated 08 January 2020 for an Initial Public Offer of up to 12164400 Equity Shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Acsys Investments Pvt Ltd, HDB Employees Welfare Trust have severally confirmed their participation in the above Offer For Sale. In Februa
Read More
The Computer Age Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4949.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is ₹24431.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is 62.96 and 25.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Computer Age Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is ₹2660.6 and ₹5367.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Computer Age Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.46%, 3 Years at 23.01%, 1 Year at 92.15%, 6 Month at 34.12%, 3 Month at 15.23% and 1 Month at -0.47%.
