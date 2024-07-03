iifl-logo-icon 1
Computer Age Management Services Ltd Share Price

4,949.15
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,092.45
  • Day's High5,126.95
  • 52 Wk High5,367.5
  • Prev. Close5,096.05
  • Day's Low4,911.25
  • 52 Wk Low 2,660.6
  • Turnover (lac)6,074.04
  • P/E62.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value223.14
  • EPS80.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,431.85
  • Div. Yield0.91
Loading...
  • Open4,917.35
  • Day's High4,992.85
  • Spot4,964
  • Prev. Close4,925
  • Day's Low4,865.95
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)-3,125 (-2.22%)
  • Roll Over%8.16
  • Roll Cost0.58
  • Traded Vol.2,04,500 (15.29%)
Computer Age Management Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

5,092.45

Prev. Close

5,096.05

Turnover(Lac.)

6,074.04

Day's High

5,126.95

Day's Low

4,911.25

52 Week's High

5,367.5

52 Week's Low

2,660.6

Book Value

223.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,431.85

P/E

62.96

EPS

80.95

Divi. Yield

0.91

Computer Age Management Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 14.5

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Computer Age Management Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Computer Age Management Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 75.17%

Institutions: 75.17%

Non-Institutions: 24.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Computer Age Management Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.14

48.99

79.98

60.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

835.05

679.06

524.59

409.69

Net Worth

884.19

728.05

604.57

469.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

863.77

673.75

661.45

651.34

yoy growth (%)

28.2

1.85

1.55

7.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-270.3

-217.06

-209.72

-228.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

375.84

280

225.26

176.25

Depreciation

-47.39

-39.38

-45.94

-26.51

Tax paid

-86.42

-61.03

-61.19

-64.12

Working capital

13.32

36.49

23.48

-2.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.2

1.85

1.55

7.48

Op profit growth

45.64

3.02

35.38

-8.35

EBIT growth

33.23

22.91

32.29

-24.19

Net profit growth

32.16

33.46

46.32

-29.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,136.52

971.83

909.67

705.5

699.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,136.52

971.83

909.67

705.5

699.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.65

26.81

17.27

29.76

21.24

Computer Age Management Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Computer Age Management Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

D K Mehrotra

Senior Vice President & CS

G Manikandan

Independent Director

NATARAJAN SRINIVASAN

Independent Director

Vijayalakshmi R Iyer

Managing Director

Anuj Kumar

Independent Director

Pravin Udhyavara Bhadya Rao

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Mohanty

Additional Director

Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Computer Age Management Services Ltd

Summary

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is Indias largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the Indias financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer Agency to the Asset Management Industry of India and technology enabled service solutions partner to Private Equity Funds, Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies. The Company was incorporated on May 25, 1988 and approved to act as Registrar and Transfer Agents to Asset Management Companies by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company had converted to Public Limited Company with effect from 27 September 2019.The major shareholders of the Company include NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Faering Capital, HDFC Group and Acsys Investments Private Limited. During the year 2019-20, one of the shareholders of the Company, Acsys Investments Private Limited sold 4,890,400 shares to Great Terrain Investment Limited and Faering Capital, through a Share Purchase Agreement. The Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated 08 January 2020 for an Initial Public Offer of up to 12164400 Equity Shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Acsys Investments Pvt Ltd, HDB Employees Welfare Trust have severally confirmed their participation in the above Offer For Sale. In Februa
Company FAQs

What is the Computer Age Management Services Ltd share price today?

The Computer Age Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4949.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is ₹24431.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is 62.96 and 25.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Computer Age Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is ₹2660.6 and ₹5367.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Computer Age Management Services Ltd?

Computer Age Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.46%, 3 Years at 23.01%, 1 Year at 92.15%, 6 Month at 34.12%, 3 Month at 15.23% and 1 Month at -0.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Computer Age Management Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Computer Age Management Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 75.18 %
Public - 24.82 %

