Computer Age Management Services Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
Computer Age Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20241 Jul 2024
Computer Age Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dividend Quarterly Results Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202426 Mar 2024
Computer Age Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 09th May 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board will also consider recommendation of final Dividend if any. As intimated earlier vide our letter dated 26th March 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for the Connected Persons / Designated Persons of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid financial results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th May 2024 Re- Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor. Reclassification from Promoter to Public (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
Computer Age Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 06th February 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board will also consider payment of Interim Dividend. The record date for ascertaining the shareholders entitled for the interim dividend if any approved by the Board will be 16th February 2024. Inter alia, the Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.12/- (Rupees twelve only) per equity share (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

