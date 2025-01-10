Computer Age Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.14
48.99
79.98
60.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
835.05
679.06
524.59
409.69
Net Worth
884.19
728.05
604.57
469.71
Minority Interest
Debt
81.78
75.74
72.66
73.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.03
13.18
12.89
14.93
Total Liabilities
981
816.97
690.12
557.67
Fixed Assets
172.5
173.77
169.39
143.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
598.41
478.95
455.17
362.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.96
21.78
23.02
24.47
Networking Capital
19.61
27.53
-70.48
-114.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
49.05
25.12
21.55
24.14
Debtor Days
9.1
13.07
Other Current Assets
304.61
208.91
125.17
96.07
Sundry Creditors
-60.96
-39.82
-48.2
-52.02
Creditor Days
20.36
28.18
Other Current Liabilities
-273.09
-166.68
-169
-182.87
Cash
165.51
114.95
113.02
142.1
Total Assets
980.99
816.98
690.12
557.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.