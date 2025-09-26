iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

26 Sep 2025 , 10:46 AM

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a leading technology-driven financial infrastructure provider, announced a strategic investment of ₹4.00 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, CAMS Financial Information Services Private Limited (CAMS FIS).

The move, disclosed via a regulatory filing, aims to strengthen the subsidiary’s financial position and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The investment falls within a pre-approved limit of ₹8.00 crore, sanctioned by the CAMS board. It is primarily intended to maintain the minimum net worth of ₹2.00 crore required at all times for CAMS FIS under Account Aggregator regulations.

CAMS FIS operates in the NBFC – Account Aggregator sector, providing a platform that enables the sharing of consenting customers’ financial asset data between Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and authorized Financial Information Users (FIUs).

The subsidiary has shown significant growth, with its turnover rising from ₹2.66 lakh to ₹148.14 lakh in recent years. The investment is a related party transaction, as CAMS FIS is fully owned by CAMS. The transaction is conducted at arm’s length, with shares acquired at face value, and CAMS will continue to hold 100% ownership post-investment.

This capital infusion aligns with CAMS’ commitment to regulatory compliance and strengthens CAMS FIS’s financial foundation, positioning the subsidiary for potential growth opportunities in the evolving financial services sector.

The investment underscores CAMS’ ongoing focus on supporting its subsidiaries, strategic growth initiatives, and maintaining a strong presence in the financial infrastructure and services domain.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • CAMS
  • CAMS Financial Information Services Private Limited
  • Computer Age Management Services
  • financial infrastructure provider
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:46 AM
ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:38 AM
HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:31 AM
Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:25 AM
Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package to Revive India’s Shipbuilding Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:16 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.