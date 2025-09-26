CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a leading technology-driven financial infrastructure provider, announced a strategic investment of ₹4.00 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, CAMS Financial Information Services Private Limited (CAMS FIS).

The move, disclosed via a regulatory filing, aims to strengthen the subsidiary’s financial position and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The investment falls within a pre-approved limit of ₹8.00 crore, sanctioned by the CAMS board. It is primarily intended to maintain the minimum net worth of ₹2.00 crore required at all times for CAMS FIS under Account Aggregator regulations.

CAMS FIS operates in the NBFC – Account Aggregator sector, providing a platform that enables the sharing of consenting customers’ financial asset data between Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and authorized Financial Information Users (FIUs).

The subsidiary has shown significant growth, with its turnover rising from ₹2.66 lakh to ₹148.14 lakh in recent years. The investment is a related party transaction, as CAMS FIS is fully owned by CAMS. The transaction is conducted at arm’s length, with shares acquired at face value, and CAMS will continue to hold 100% ownership post-investment.

This capital infusion aligns with CAMS’ commitment to regulatory compliance and strengthens CAMS FIS’s financial foundation, positioning the subsidiary for potential growth opportunities in the evolving financial services sector.

The investment underscores CAMS’ ongoing focus on supporting its subsidiaries, strategic growth initiatives, and maintaining a strong presence in the financial infrastructure and services domain.

