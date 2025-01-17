Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.94
Op profit growth
43.28
EBIT growth
38.04
Net profit growth
39.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
46.62
41.95
EBIT margin
42.84
40.02
Net profit margin
31.54
29.09
RoCE
57.44
RoNW
12.33
RoA
10.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
58.68
42.08
Dividend per share
38.75
62.94
Cash EPS
48.12
33.17
Book value per share
132.43
105.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
39.43
44.02
P/CEPS
48.09
55.84
P/B
17.47
17.52
EV/EBIDTA
25.48
27.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
65.71
121.42
Tax payout
-25.01
-25.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.94
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-38.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-54.63
-35.72
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.16
-0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-35.37
-37.18
Other costs
-18
-20.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.