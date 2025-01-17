iifl-logo-icon 1
Computer Age Management Services Ltd Key Ratios

4,418.1
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.94

Op profit growth

43.28

EBIT growth

38.04

Net profit growth

39.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

46.62

41.95

EBIT margin

42.84

40.02

Net profit margin

31.54

29.09

RoCE

57.44

RoNW

12.33

RoA

10.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

58.68

42.08

Dividend per share

38.75

62.94

Cash EPS

48.12

33.17

Book value per share

132.43

105.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

39.43

44.02

P/CEPS

48.09

55.84

P/B

17.47

17.52

EV/EBIDTA

25.48

27.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

65.71

121.42

Tax payout

-25.01

-25.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.94

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-38.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-54.63

-35.72

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.16

-0.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-35.37

-37.18

Other costs

-18

-20.85

