Computer Age Management Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
826.06
722.59
666.48
505.72
524.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
826.06
722.59
666.48
505.72
524.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.22
18.93
13.02
25.6
17.57
Total Income
855.28
741.52
679.51
531.32
542.44
Total Expenditure
464.51
410.45
354.52
298.76
317.5
PBIDT
390.76
331.07
324.99
232.56
224.94
Interest
6.11
5.58
5.34
6.16
7.5
PBDT
384.66
325.5
319.64
226.41
217.44
Depreciation
52.38
43.86
35.94
32.82
38.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
87.02
71.94
71.81
48.22
50.98
Deferred Tax
-2.74
-0.57
-1.21
0.21
-0.45
Reported Profit After Tax
247.99
210.27
213.11
145.16
128.82
Minority Interest After NP
-2.15
-0.36
0
0
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
250.14
210.64
213.11
145.16
128.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
250.14
210.64
213.11
145.16
128.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.87
43.03
43.63
29.76
26.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
257.5
267.5
143.5
0
Equity
49.14
48.99
48.9
48.79
48.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.3
45.81
48.76
45.98
42.85
PBDTM(%)
46.56
45.04
47.95
44.76
41.42
PATM(%)
30.02
29.09
31.97
28.7
24.54
